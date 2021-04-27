North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
