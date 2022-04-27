Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
