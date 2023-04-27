North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in North Platte, NE
