Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.