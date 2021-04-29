 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News