Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.