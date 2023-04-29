The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…