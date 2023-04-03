Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…