Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 7:05 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
