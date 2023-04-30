Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.