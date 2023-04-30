Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…