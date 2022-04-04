 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News