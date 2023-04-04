Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in North Platte, NE
