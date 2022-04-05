Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. North Platte peo…