Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in North Platte, NE
