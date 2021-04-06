Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE
