 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News