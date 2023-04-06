Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in North Platte, NE
