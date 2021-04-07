North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE
