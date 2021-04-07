 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News