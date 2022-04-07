Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 36 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gus…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. North Platte peo…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…