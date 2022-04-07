 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 36 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

