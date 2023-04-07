Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in North Platte, NE
