North Platte will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 4…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 24F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…