Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

