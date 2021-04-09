 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

