Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.