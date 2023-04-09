It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Keep …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…