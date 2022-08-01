Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
