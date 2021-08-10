Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
