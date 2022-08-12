The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makin…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead…
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. D…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makin…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.