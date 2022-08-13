Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.