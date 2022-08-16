Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.