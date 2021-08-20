Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 9:51 PM CDT until FRI 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.