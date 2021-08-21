 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

