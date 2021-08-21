Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE
