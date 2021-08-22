Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Ex…
For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Plat…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…