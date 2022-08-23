Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomor…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…