The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dr…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomor…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.