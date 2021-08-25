Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.