The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dr…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high tem…