Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.