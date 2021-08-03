The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE
