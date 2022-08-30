The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzl…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte folks shoul…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expec…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunders…
This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should re…