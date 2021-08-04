The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect …
This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thu…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…