The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. W…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…