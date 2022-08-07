 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

