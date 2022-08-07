Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepar…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a dra…