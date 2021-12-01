Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.