Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.