Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

