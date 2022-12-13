Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
