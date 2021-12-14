Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. S winds shifting to W at 1…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It lo…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 deg…