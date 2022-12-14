 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

