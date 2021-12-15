 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 33 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

