Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 11:56 PM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.