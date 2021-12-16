Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE
